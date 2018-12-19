× $1M bond set for homicide suspect accused of burning Akron woman’s body

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — Bond is set at $1,000,000 for a man accused of murder and burning a woman’s body.

Police said Daniel Lee Jones, 46, of Akron, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and New Franklin police in Akron.

According to a news release, police said, after a lengthy investigation by both New Franklin and Barberton police, warrants for murder and abuse of a corpse were issued on December 18.

These charges reportedly stem from the homicide of 43-year-old Akron woman, Kerri Blondheim. Police said Blondheim was murdered and that her body, which was set on fire, was left on the side of Van Buren Road in New Franklin on September 23.

Per Barberton Municipal Court, Jones was in court Wednesday. He is now being held at Summit County Jail and his bond is set at $1,000,000.

His arraignment is scheduled for December 21.

