YouTube personality hatches perfect revenge on porch pirates

“Revenge is a dish best served fabulously,” according to Mark Roberson.

The former NASA engineer and YouTube personality is truly serving it up.

He used his engineering skills to create a device that would make a bomb of glitter explode and a stink bomb go off on people who steal the phony packages.

It took him 6 months to create, and the results are like a Christmas gift.

The reactions are captured on cameras from phones hidden in the device, and many people can’t even wait to get home to open the box.