Woman accused of trying to drown dog in Canton

CANTON, Ohio– A woman was arrested after Canton police say she tried to drown a dog.

Ashley Mace, 29, of Wooster, was charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, also known as Goddard’s Law, named for longtime FOX 8 meteorologist and animal activist Dick Goddard.

Officers were called to a house on 9th Street NE in Canton Saturday evening for a dispute between some of the residents. During their investigation, officers heard a noise in the bathroom and discovered the pit bull puppy.

The police report said the dog was wrapped in towels and a shower curtain, and laying in water in the bathtub. It was unable to breathe and its cries could be heard on police body camera video.

Other residents took the dog to a veterinary hospital. Its condition is not known at this time.

Mace’s bond was set at $2,500 during her court appearance on Monday.