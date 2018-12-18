Water main break in Broadview Heights leaves some homes without water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - There's a water main break in Broadview Heights that will affect traffic and leave some without water Tuesday.

It is in the area of Broadview Road on Assumption Hill. Broadview Road will be down to one lane, between Royalwood Road and E Royalton Road, for a portion of the day.

Cleveland Water will start repairs at 7 a.m.

The road closure will remain in place until the work is complete.

Broadview Heights police sent out the alert.

They have not said how many homes are without water.