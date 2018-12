× Vans Warped Tour announces Cleveland stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vans Warped Tour is celebrating its 25th year this summer.

Founder Kevin Lyman is teasing cities and dates for 2019 events, and Cleveland is on the list.

Plans are coming together for @VansWarpedTour 25th only thing I can say for now since many need to hold vacations dates are June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) December 17, 2018

He says to mark your calendars for June 8.

Lyman said 2018 would be the last cross country run of the tour.