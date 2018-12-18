× Two suspects arrested in connection with Canton homicide

CANTON, Ohio– Canton police and the FBI arrested two suspects in connection with a weekend homicide.

Mitch Anthony Greenlief and Curtis James Williams, both 24, are charged with complicity to commit murder.

Police were called to Midway Avenue NE for a report of shots fired at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, but when they arrived, they didn’t find anyone in the area. Canton police said an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was flagged down a short time later by a car. Inside the vehicle was the shooting victim.

Donte Alexanger, 29, was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.