Three found dead in Doylestown home; police to release more details on double murder-suicide Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio - Police in Doylestown are investigating a double murder and suicide on Howard Street.

Officers went to the home Monday around 3:25 p.m. after someone called in a welfare check.

The home is between Brooklyn Avenue and Elmwood Street.

Police say the officers found three bodies.

The Doylestown Police Department reports it is a double murder and suicide and that they are not looking for any suspects.

None of the names are being released at this time.

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Doylestown in the investigation.

The department plans to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 8 will continue to cover the investigation.

40.970055 -81.696517