These babies’ first ‘ugly’ sweaters are the cutest thing ever

PITTSBURGH — They are absolutely precious in their “ugly” sweaters.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shared on social media adorable photos of babies all decked out for the hospital’s “Ugly Sweaters, Cute Babies” event.

The hospital called the outfits the “cutest ugly sweaters you’ve ever seen” and we to have agree.

The hospital said one of its staff nurses, who works in the mother/baby unit at Magee, made the sweaters.

UPMC said Caitlin Pechin started knitting and crocheting in 2009, but these are the first sweaters she has ever made.

**Check out all of the adorable photos, below**