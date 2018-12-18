Swastika drawn on window, human waste found on floor inside building at Kent State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio -- A disturbing discovery of human waste and a swastika was made inside of Satterfield Hall on campus at Kent State University.

Custodians walked into the mess Monday morning and notified Kent State police.

KentWired.com, the students' independent news website, published photos of the damage Tuesday, but it’s what you can’t see in the photos that has some students upset.

The university confirms that feces was found on the floor, and a swastika was drawn on a window.

“That’s disgusting,” said Brooke Bender, a KSU student. “At Kent State you don’t hear of a lot of vandalism like that; there’s something more wrong with them than just kids having fun.”

A Kent State spokesperson told FOX 8 that “safety is a top priority,” and a “thorough investigation" is underway by Kent State police, who are currently categorizing it as “mischievous criminal damaging.”

But Brooke says any swastika is unacceptable and concerning. “None of us want to have that worry on campus -- that something’s gonna escalate to where other schools have escalated...like there’s no reason that should’ve been drawn.”

Adam Hirsh, the executive director of Hillel, the Jewish student group on campus, agrees and released the following statement Tuesday:

“We are shocked to hear about this act of hate, vandalism, and anti-Semitism that occurred on our campus. Jewish students, parents and friends are encouraged to reach out to our staff if they need a listening ear or have questions during this difficult time. We are in communication with our partners at Kent State, the ADL, and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland to combat this hate and ensure an action like this does not occur ever again. Hillel at Kent State condemns this and all acts of anti-Semitism.”

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Kent State police at (330) 672-3070.