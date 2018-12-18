× Suspect arrested in Stark County rape, kidnapping

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man is behind bars following a lengthy investigation into a rape case in Stark County.

The crime happened at Diamond Park in Plain Township on Sept. 6, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals arrested Carlos E. Castaneda, 29, of Canton, on charges of rape and kidnapping. He was taken to the Stark County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 330-430-3820.