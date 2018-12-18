SpaceX launch of military satellite rescheduled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - SpaceX scrubbed Tuesday's launch of a GPS satellite for the U.S. Air Force from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

It's been rescheduled for 9:07 a.m. Wednesday.

SpaceX team called a hold due to an out of family reading on first stage sensors. Vehicle and payload remain healthy; next launch attempt is tomorrow at 9:07 EST, 14:07 UTC. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 18, 2018

According to SpaceX, this is the United States Air Force's first Global Positioning System III space vehicle.

SpaceX will be launching the spacecraft, also known as Satellite Vehicle 01, from a new Falcon 9 rocket.

According to a press release from SpaceX, "The United States Air Force’s first GPS III satellite will augment the current constellation of 31 operational GPS satellites. This newest generation of GPS satellites is designed and built to deliver positioning, navigation, and timing information with three times better accuracy, and up to eight times improved antijamming capability."

SpaceX has an additional four GPS III missions on contract.