Police search for answers in death of man in Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Garfield Heights police are investigating a homicide after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a home in the 12000 block of Darlington Avenue.

Officers responded to the home around 11:45 a.m. Monday on a report of an unconscious male.

Police found the body of 27-year-old Meshach Omari Cornwall.

Both the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene.

Garfield Heights police are leading the investigation.