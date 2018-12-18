Police search for answers in death of man in Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Garfield Heights police are investigating a homicide after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a home in the 12000 block of Darlington Avenue.
Officers responded to the home around 11:45 a.m. Monday on a report of an unconscious male.
Police found the body of 27-year-old Meshach Omari Cornwall.
Both the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene.
Garfield Heights police are leading the investigation.
41.412099 -81.600594