‘Oh my God!’ Another driver says vehicle damaged by debris that fell from bridge

AKRON -- A panicked 911 call from a driver on I-77 who says she was hit by debris that fell from a bridge in Akron. “Oh my God! A brick or something just fell from the bridge and hit my car."

On December 5, Chrishaun Reamey of Akron was driving northbound when debris fell from the East Avenue bridge onto her Jeep.

“I didn’t even see it; it happened so quick. I just heard a big crash and my windshield busted the moment I went under the bridge,” she said.

Reamey was hit just two days after an accident on I-77 where a semi carrying a bulldozer slammed into the underside of the bridge.

ODOT immediately shut down the highway and later reopened it when inspectors deemed it was safe.

But 11 days later, another driver, Len Brown of Canal Fulton, was hit by debris that fell from the bridge.

“If I were going just a little slower, and if I had a passenger with me, that thing would have come right through the window and definitely killed my passenger; I feel sure of it,” said Brown.

Tuesday, ODOT said they were just made aware of Reamey’s case. They went on to say “Our inspectors investigated the site; there are still no further concerns about this bridge.”

However, Reamey says she is proof something needs to change.

“They look exactly the same, the holes. They need to investigate, because someone can get killed from that. It was really scary; it really was,” said Reamey.

Both Reamey and Brown are filing claims with ODOT seeking reimbursement for the damage done to their SUVs.

