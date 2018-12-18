Mostly sunny Tuesday, slow warm up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There is a flood warning in effect for Holmes and Wayne counties through Wednesday morning.

This impacts areas near Killbuck creek. 2 a.m. Wednesday the river crested above flood stage and there is some minor flooding in the area.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage later today.

Most areas will see sun on Tuesday. The sun will get temps up into the high 30s Tuesday and the 40s for the rest of the work week.

Widespread rain and strong winds Friday. Highest chance of seeing snow during the 8 day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions. Stay tuned. We’re keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve/Christmas Day Night for the Ohio Valley. Too early for specifics. Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: The sky should be clear Tuesday for the BEST opportunity to try to see Comet Wirtanen (which will show up as a dim, fuzzy lint ball in the night sky). Here is a recent digital image: Cold start to Christmas week. A “warm-up” to finish out Christmas week. Could see a couple of 50 degree days in this period! Dreaming of a white Christmas? Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Take a look… Historically how often do we see measurable snow on Christmas? Pick your spot anywhere in North America.