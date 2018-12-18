Missouri man tried to drown 6-month-old daughter in pond, police say

GREENWOOD, Missouri — A man in Greenwood, Missouri was taken into custody after walking into the police department Monday morning and telling officers he had just killed his 6-month-old daughter by drowning her in a nearby pond, WDAF reported.

Officers said they rushed to the scene and found the girl floating face up in the pond.

Police said the girl had mud in her eyes, grass and water in her mouth, and was barely moving, WDAF reported. Police believe the girl was in the water for at least 10 minutes.

One of the officers performed CPR and got the little girl to breathe again. The police chief wrapped the baby in his uniform shirt to keep her warm until fire fighters arrived and rushed her to the hospital.

“You can call it a ‘Christmas miracle,’ if you will,” Lt. Aaron Fordham, Greenwood Police Department, told WDAF. “But uh, there was certainly someone watching over that child today.”

According to WDAF, police charged the girl’s father, Jonathon Stephen Zicarelli, 28, with domestic assault.

He told investigators he planned to kill his baby for more than 24 hours after having what he described as “bad thoughts.”

In court documents, Zicarelli said he made the decision to drown his daughter because he wanted to to make it easier on his wife. He said he was stressed out due to the holiday and trying to provide for the family.

The little girl was last reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital and was receiving medical treatment for severe hypothermia.

Zicarelli is being held on $500,000 bond.