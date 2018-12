CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help after a man’s van was stolen from an American Legion post.

Officers were called to the location on Memphis Avenue on Monday for a stolen van. The 84-year-old victim’s mobility scooter and dialysis medications were inside the vehicle, the police report said.

The van is a green 2006 Chrysler Town and Country with Ohio license plate 035 YRU.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.