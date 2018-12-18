List of stores, restaurants and more that are open on Christmas

It’s always something, isn’t it?

But if you need the unexpected on Christmas this year, we have you covered.

TheBalanceSMB.com compiled a list of stores, pharmacies, gas stations and more open on Christmas.

Check them out below! Are any stores or restaurants missing from this list? If so, email to tips@fox8.com.

**It’s always good to call ahead or confirm that your locations are open or if they have different hours than those listed**

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Boston Market: Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open on Christmas Day.

Buca di Beppo: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dave and Buster’s: Reduced Christmas hours, call before you go.

Denny’s: Open 24-hours on Christmas Day.

Golden Corral: Most locations are open but with limited hours.

iHOP: Open 24/7.

McDonald’s: Some locations open on Christmas.

Old Country Buffet: Many open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Panda Express: Many open on Christmas Day but may have limited hours.

Perkins: Most locations open on Christmas.

Pharmacies/Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day

7-Eleven: Open all day.

Circle K: Most locations open 24/7.

CVS: Open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Does not include locations inside Target stores.

Family Dollar: Most locations open Christmas Day; some have limited hours.

Rite Aid: Most locations open 24/7.

Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7.

Speedway: Most locations open 24/7.

Starbucks: Most locations open Christmas Day.

Walgreens: 24/7 location will be open all day on Christmas.

For more, click here.