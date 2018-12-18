List of stores, restaurants and more that are open on Christmas and Christmas Eve

It’s always something, isn’t it?

But if you happen to forget a gift or need the unexpected on Christmas and Christmas Eve this year, we have you covered.

TheBalanceSMB.com compiled a list of stores, pharmacies, gas stations and more open on Christmas and Christmas Eve.

Check them out below! Are any stores or restaurants missing from this list? If so, email to tips@fox8.com.

**It’s always good to call ahead or confirm that your locations are open or if they have different hours than those listed**

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Boston Market: Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open on Christmas Day.

Buca di Beppo: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny’s: Open 24-hours on Christmas Day.

Golden Corral: Most locations are open but with limited hours.

iHOP: Open 24/7.

McDonald’s: Some locations open on Christmas.

Old Country Buffet: Many open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Panda Express: Many open on Christmas Day but may have limited hours.

Perkins: Most locations open on Christmas.

Pharmacies/Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day

7-Eleven: Open all day.

Circle K: Most locations open 24/7.

CVS: Open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Does not include locations inside Target stores.

Family Dollar: Most locations open Christmas Day; some have limited hours.

Rite Aid: Most locations open 24/7.

Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7.

Speedway: Most locations open 24/7.

Starbucks: Most locations open Christmas Day.

Walgreens: 24/7 location will be open all day on Christmas.

Stores/Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve

Barnes & Noble: Open until 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Open until 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Open until 6 p.m.

Big Lots: Open until 10 p.m.

CVS: Regular Hours

Dillards: Open until 6 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Open until 7 p.m.

JCPenney: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kmart: Open until 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open until 6 p.m.

Lowe’s: Open until 6 p.m.

Macy’s: Open until 6 p.m.

Meijer: Open until 7 p.m.

Old Navy: Open until 7 p.m.

Rite Aid: Open until 7 p.m.

Sears: Open until 6 p.m.

Target: Open until 10 p.m.

Toys R Us: Open until 9 p.m.

Trader Joes: Open until 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open until 7 p.m.

For more, click here.