I-Team exclusive video shows how police found man after 911 call that he was tied up

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing how Cleveland police found a man tied up after a 911 call that seemed almost too incredible to believe.

It happened a couple of weeks ago off East Boulevard.

A man called 911 saying he’d been tied up and left for dead in the back of a truck.

The video shows officers pull up to a truck parked on the street matching the description given. Police heard a man moaning for help, and they found him tied up and wrapped in a tarp.

Officers can be heard talking to the victim as they unwrapped him and cut him loose. They said, “Can you breathe? We're gonna get you out of here. You're gonna be OK.”

And, “You OK? You called us, right? What's your name?”

They freed David Mitchell.

How did he call 911 while tied up? He did it with the help of a hi-tech watch. That device can help a person call 911 a couple of ways without punching in the number.

But the rescue was easier than solving the mystery behind what happened. Mitchell mentioned the name of a guy he knew who may have been involved, and the video shows police questioned a man at the scene, but investigators are still working the case.

In the end, the video shows one of the strangest 911 calls ever was no exaggeration.