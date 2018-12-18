Fox Recipe Box: Peanut Butter & Banana Waffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If you want to treat your overnight guests to a breakfast they won't soon forget, this is the recipe you have been looking for.

Scott Genberg, Assistant General Manager of the Westlake Cheesecake Factory showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make Peanut Butter and Banana Waffles. This recipe is offered on the Cheesecake Factory brunch menu, click here for more information.

Peanut Butter & Banana Waffle

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl. Baking Powder

4 Tbls. Granulated Sugar

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

2 cups Buttermilk

3 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Butter, melted

4 oz. Peanut Butter Cream

4 ea. Bananas, sliced 1/4” thick

4 oz. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

4 oz. Almond Toffee Brickle Pieces*

2 tsps. Powdered Sugar



Preheat waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Place the flour, baking powder sugar and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and melted butter into the bowl with buttermilk.

Add the flour mix into the buttermilk stirring gently to incorporate. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

Apply a very small amount of non-stick cooking spray to the waffle iron. Ladle the batter into the iron. Following manufacturer’s instructions, cook waffles until they turn a deep golden brown and are very crispy.

Place one waffle onto each serving plate and top with peanut butter cream, banana, and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread.

Sprinkle the Almond Toffee Brickle Pieces and powdered sugar over the waffles.

Serves: 4 (1 waffle each)

*Almond Toffee Brickle are available at most major grocery stores.