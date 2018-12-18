CLEVELAND, Oh -- Campus International School is a unique K-8 school located on the campus of Cleveland State University. The school is part of the Cleveland Municipal School District and the Chamber Orchestra is under the direction of Jennifer Lewis. Click here to learn more about Campus International School.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Campus International School Chamber Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Beachwood High School Orchestra Chamber Ensemble
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Saint Joseph Academy Chorale
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Northern Lights from Eastlake North High School
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Emily Hackett
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Rocky River High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Vermilion High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The West Geauga High School Marching Band
-
-
Fox Jukebox: Beaumont High School’s ‘Voices of Harmony’
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Wickliffe High School Swing Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Sunset Harmony