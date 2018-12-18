FOX 8 celebrates 8 years of ugly Christmas sweaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - On the FOX 8 morning show, there is stiff competition for who has the ugliest Christmas sweater.

Wednesday marked the 8th annual FOX 8 ugly Christmas sweater newscast.

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day will be celebrated this year on December 21. It is held the third Friday of December every year.

We wanted to give you a few extra ideas if you haven't gotten your outfit yet.

