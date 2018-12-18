FBI releases video, searching for suspect in Brinks robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FBI is releasing new video and pictures, hoping you can help identify a suspect in the June robbery of a Brinks employee.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. on June 25 .

“An unknown black and/or Hispanic male suspect robbed the Brinks employee as he was servicing the Citizens Bank, automated teller machine on Broadway in Cleveland,” said Vicki Anderson, special agent with the FBI.

The ATM is located at 5841 Broadway Ave, Cleveland, in the Southwest corner of the parking lot next to Save-A-Lot and Citi Trends Stores.

The suspect, who was waiting in the parking lot, approached the Brinks employee on a motorcycle, possibly a Yamaha with a Chrome gas tank.

The suspect, while on the motorcycle, stopped at the ATM and pointed a black handgun at the employee and demanded cash. The Brinks employee complied with the demand and handed over the cash in the Brinks bag that was destined for the ATM.

“We are not releasing the exact amount but it was significant,” Anderson said.

The suspect took the cash and placed it into his shoulder bag and departed the lot on the motorcycle proceeding onto Cable Ave toward Adolpha Ave.

The suspect was described as a black and/or Hispanic male, medium to large build, approximately 5'10"-6' tall, wearing a gray mask over his nose and mouth and a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark puffy coat over hoodie with a gold badge displayed on chest, pants, gloves, and boots.

Reward money is available for tips leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers Of Cuyahoga County.