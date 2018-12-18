Authorities investigating fatal fire in Massillon; neighbors tried to rescue person inside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating a deadly fire on 3rd St. SE in Massillon.

Fire officials said at just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the home and were told someone was trapped inside. The fire chief said there is one fatality.

Neighbors tried to rescue the person inside the home, but were pushed back due to the heat. The fire chief told FOX 8 News, one neighbor was treated for a laceration.

The state fire marshal, Massillon fire, and Massillon police are all investigating.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.