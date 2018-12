× Copley police say missing 85-year-old man has been found

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Copley police on Tuesday night canceled a statewide Missing Adult Alert for an 85-year-old man.

Authorities said Wesley Florian left his home at around 10 a.m. Tuesday and had not returned.

Authorities were concerned because they said Florian is in the early stages of dementia.

Tuesday evening just before midnight, police said Florian was located and is safe.