Cleveland police search for two men who attacked a man in a wheelchair

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating the attack and robbery of a man in his wheelchair.

An RTA bus driver alerted police Sunday around 8 p.m.

The bus driver told police he saw a 67-year-old man lying on the ground next to his wheelchair being repeatedly punched by two men.

The bus driver said this happened at the RTA bus stop at Woodhill Road and Sophia Avenue.

The bus driver told police the men took the victim’s wallet and backpack.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

According to Cleveland police, the victim had injuries to his head and face and couldn’t recall what happened.

There is no clear description of the suspects at this time.

If you have any information, call police.