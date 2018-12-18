× Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward selected to the Pro Bowl

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward have been voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl, the team said on Tuesday.

The Browns said, in addition, offensive guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb, punter Britton Colquitt, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler were named as alternates.

The Browns said Myles Garrett, who was first overall pick in 2017, has recorded 12.5 sacks, 38 tackles and three forced fumbles this year; he’s the first Browns defensive end to make the Pro Bowl since Rob Burnett in 1995.

Garrett said he’s honored to be selected. “I especially want to thank the fans for all the support that they show our team. Football is a team game and you can’t do it on your own. I’m happy to be able to share this experience with Denzel because this honor is really a testament to our entire defense.”

“I’m proud that I am able to represent the city of Cleveland at the Pro Bowl,” Denzel Ward said. “There are so many great players who have made the Pro Bowl in this team’s history and to be included with them is an honor. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates and fans for helping make this happen.”

Ward, the fourth overall selection of the 2018 draft, has had three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 12 games this season. According to a release from the Browns, he is the sixth Browns rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl and first since offensive tackle Joe Thomas in 2007.

The 2019 Pro Bowl takes place Sunday, January 27 in Orlando.

