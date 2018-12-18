Browns’ TJ Carrie visits children in cardiac unit, talks about heart condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Ten years ago, TJ Carrie spent weeks in a cardiac unit with an extremely rare heart condition and thought he would never play football again.

As a teen, he made a full recovery from surgery on his right coronary artery. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns cornerback visited patients at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital to share his inspiring story.

"That surgery brings back a lot of memories because of the scar that I have. The more and more that I talk to the kids that have this procedure, the more I realize more important our scar is," Carrie said.

