Backpack kid sues Fortnite over Floss dance

NEW YORK, New York – Russel Horning, better known as “The Backpack Kid,” became famous during an episode of SNL when Katy Perry was the musical guest.

He introduced the world to a dance known as “The Floss.”

why yes, yes that is @TBDBITL in flossing formation pic.twitter.com/996PLPXcqz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2018

Since then he’s been all over social media teaching celebrities how to Floss.

According to TMZ, Horning’s mother has filed a lawsuit on his behalf against Fortnight for allegedly ripping off his signature dance.

Fortnite released the Season 2 Battle Pass in December of last year.

The game allows players who win to do the Floss.

Just like Alfonso Ribeiro and 2 Milly, Backpack Kid says he’s suing for intellectual property.

He’s also suing 2K Sports, which makes NBA 2K.