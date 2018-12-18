Backpack kid sues Fortnite over Floss dance

NEW YORK, New York – Russel Horning, better known as “The Backpack Kid,” became famous during an episode of SNL when Katy Perry was the musical guest.
He introduced the world to a dance known as “The Floss.”
Since then he’s been all over social media teaching celebrities how to Floss.
According to TMZ, Horning’s mother has filed a lawsuit on his behalf against Fortnight for allegedly ripping off his signature dance.
Fortnite released the Season 2 Battle Pass in December of last year.
The game allows players who win to do the Floss.
Just like Alfonso Ribeiro and 2 Milly, Backpack Kid says he’s suing for intellectual property.
He’s also suing 2K Sports, which makes NBA 2K.
