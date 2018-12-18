Authorities ID remains; Search continues for three missing Ohio women

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio– Investigators identified the remains of a missing woman, but are still searching for three other women who disappeared from Middletown around the same time.

The skeletal remains were found in Moraine in September. On Tuesday, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said DNA confirmed they belong to 47-year-old Michelle Burgan, who has been missing since in May 2007.

Authorities said they believe she was with Gilbert Revere, 57, around the time of her disappearance. He’s in police custody.

Burgan is one of four women who went missing from Middletown under suspicious circumstances between May 2016 and May 2017.

Brandy English, 43, was last seen on May 11, 2016; Amber Flack, 32, was last seen on Sept. 1, 2016; and Melina Miller, 49, was last seen on Feb. 19, 2017.

“We encourage those with information to come forward. Even if you want to remain anonymous, we still want to hear from you,” said Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw in a news release on Tuesday. “Right now there is no indication that the cases are linked, but there is no evidence that they aren’t. These women literally disappeared without a trace, but we are determined to find them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police Det. Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7700 or the Ohio BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.