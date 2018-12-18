× Ashtabula fire offers reward for arrest of person who stole gifts from Oliviah

ASHTABULA, Ohio – The Ashtabula FOP, along with Ashtabula firefighters and Ashtabula city employee 1197 Unions are offering a reward for information.

They’re looking for the person who broke into a car on West 53rd on Monday.

According to the Ashtabula Division of Fire, that person stole several cards and packages that were meant for Oliviah Hall.

FOX 8 has followed Oliviah Hall‘s story as she has battled brain cancer.

Oliviah’s dad had 500 cards and 20 packages in his car, according to a police report from Ashtabula PD.

The car was left unlocked and someone stole everything from inside the vehicle.

There is a $300 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Call police if you can help.