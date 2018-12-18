Arrest made in murder of woman whose burned body was found in New Franklin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio -- The New Franklin Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in the murder investigation of a 43-year-old woman.

Police said Daniel Lee Jones, 46, of Akron, was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and New Franklin police in Akron.

According to a news release, police said, after a lengthy investigation by both New Franklin and Barberton police, warrants for murder and abuse of a corpse were issued on December 18.

The charges stem from the homicide of Kerri Blondheim, 43, of Akron.

Blondheim was murdered and her body, which was set on fire, was left on the side of Van Buren Road in New Franklin on September 23, 2018.

