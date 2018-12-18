Akron police: Man tied up, robbed after meeting woman on dating app

AKRON, Ohio– A man was tied up and robbed at his house in Akron Monday night.

Police said the 42-year-old victim met a woman on a dating app and invited her over to his home on Logan Drive. The woman arrived with two men and another woman.

They ordered the victim back into the house at gunpoint, according to Akron police. The suspects tied him up in his bedroom and ransacked the house.

They got away with a computer, wallet, cell phone, TV, video games and a GPS unit.

The victim escaped out of a window and ran to a neighbor’s house to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.