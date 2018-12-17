Wright Brothers Day: 115 years of flight

KITTY HAWK, North Carolina – It’s been 115 years since two brothers from Ohio changed the course of history.

Orville and Wilbur Wright launched the first manned, powered flight in Kitty Hawk North Carolina on December 17, 1903.

The brothers are from Dayton, Ohio.

Wilbur died in 1912 of typhoid.

Orville died of a heart attack in 1948.

Of course neither could have imagined at that time that air travel would become so accessible to so many people.

Click here for a look at the Wright Brothers Flying Machine patents.

You can also read a Presidential Proclamation on Wright Brothers Day here.