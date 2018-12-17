Wooster ordinance that would have fined homeless voted down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio -- Wooster City Council on Monday voted down a controversial ordinance by a 4 to 2 vote.

The proposal would have fined homeless people $150 for refusing shelter.

It also would have prevented police from arresting or citing a homeless person if there is no space available at a city shelter.

Wooster Law Director John Scavelli said the ordinance was a way to help people get off the street.

But, earlier this month, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio urged the city of Wooster to reject the proposed ordinance, calling the idea "inhumane."

