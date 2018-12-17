Where to get gas under $2

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is a trend everyone can get on board with: falling gas prices.

If you’re paying anything over $2, you won’t have to go far to get a much better deal.

The lowest we’re seeing is $1.66 at the Costco in Avon in the 35800 block of Detroit Road. That neighborhood has several stations with gas prices around $1.69.

It is actually worth looking for the gas station with the best prices, because while prices are averaging lower, plenty of stations are still charging more than $2.

The national average is around $2.37.

The average in Ohio is $2.06.

That’s a big drop from a month ago, when the average price of gas in Ohio was $2.43, according to AAA.

The national average pump price is the lowest of the year.

You can find the best prices by checking out our gas price map here.