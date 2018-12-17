Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to release new information on deputy-involved shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, OH – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing new information on Sunday’s deputy-involved shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 11 this morning. One of their deputies is currently on leave after he shot and killed a man armed with a gun.

This all happened around 10:45 Sunday morning in Apple Creek. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Apple Creek Police Department. When they arrived they found a 60-year-old-man was behind a downtown business threatening to harm himself with the weapon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers all tried to calm the situation for more than 30 minutes but the man continued to hold the firearm to his head. They say the man approached one of the deputies who told him to drop his weapon multiple times. The man reportedly went toward the deputy, less than 40 feet away, while telling him to shoot him.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy then fired one round from his gun, striking the man. Paramedics rushed him to Wooster Community Hospital where he later died.

The identity of the 60-year-old man has not yet been released. Stick with Fox 8 for updates on this developing story.

