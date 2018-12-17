Utah’s new DUI law will be toughest in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah will implement the strictest drunk driving regulations in the country just before the new year.

The law, passed in March, drops the state’s blood-alcohol limit from the national standard of .08 to .05.

The Ohio limit is .08.

According to the CDC, .05 is about three drinks in one hour.

Utah’s new law also states those who have that BAC and “operates a motor vehicle in a negligent manner causing the death of another” will have committed felony automobile homicide.

The law goes into effect December 30.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommends the limit be set at .05. Utah is the only state to adhere to the recommendation.