CHICAGO — Chicago police say they are dealing with a “devastating tragedy” after two of their officers died Monday night after being struck by a passing train on the city’s south side.

Chicago police tweeted that the officers were investigating a shots fired call when it happened.

“Please pray for our 5th District Police Officers and all of our Chicago Police family,” the department said.

No other details were immediately released.

A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two of our Officers, investigating a shots fired call, were struck by a passing train. Please pray for our 5th District Police Officers and all of our Chicago Police family. pic.twitter.com/yRbR8xfkOS — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 18, 2018