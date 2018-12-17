× Stockings stuffed: Michigan company hands out $4 million in Christmas cash

LUDINGTON, Michigan – It was a work Christmas party they’ll never forget.

The 200 employees of FloraCraft were told his weekend by the company owner that he was giving them cash bonuses and donations to their 401(k) retirement accounts.

On average that totaled about $20,000 per employee. For employees with more than 40 years tenure, that amount exceeded $60,000.

FloraCraft makes foam products for the craft and floral industries.

“My wife, Joan, and I are blessed in so many ways. We want to share these blessings with the men and women whose energy, passion and loyalty inspire us every day,” Chairman and company owner Lee Schoenherr said in a press release.

FloraCraft is Michigan-based and family owned.