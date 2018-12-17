× State patrol to open statewide K-9 training facility

MARYSVILLE, Ohio- The State Highway Patrol says it’s opening a statewide training facility for police dogs used by the patrol and other law enforcement agencies in Ohio.

The $1.4 million facility will feature classrooms, offices, dorms, kennels and a training building in one site in Marysville in central Ohio.

The facility opening Monday will be used to train new dogs and handlers for the patrol and other departments, as well as for required ongoing training.

The patrol has trained 43 dogs since its training program started in 2015, including 31 for the patrol and 12 for other agencies.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers says the facility is the first of its kind in the Midwest.