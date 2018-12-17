× Police investigating double murder and suicide in Doylestown after call for welfare check

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — Police in Doylestown are investigating a double murder and suicide after responding to a welfare check.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on Monday at around 3:25 p.m., an officer responded to a home on Howard Street between Brooklyn Avenue and Elmwood Street after a family member called in.

The officer searched the premises and found three people who were deceased, police said.

Police are receiving the assistance from Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation as they look into what happened, but, according to the police department, they do believe this is a double homicide and suicide.

No names are being released at this time.

Police said, “It is important to know that The Doylestown Police Department is not looking for any other suspects and believe all of the individuals involved were located upon our initial response. The community and our citizens are safe.”

More information could be released Tuesday morning.