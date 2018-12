Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Tavis Brown is 16.

He was last seen September 1 in Akron.

Tavis left his grandmother's for his mom's house that day and never returned.

He's 5'9" and weighs 142 lbs.

If you see him call Akron police detectives.

The number is (330)375-2530.

