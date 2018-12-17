Miracle babies: Local mother delivers two healthy girls after battling cancer during pregnancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio -- The Bradley family of Ravenna is counting their blessings this Christmas.

Last Christmas, Meghan was pregnant with twins and diagnosed with cancer.

“I found out I was pregnant on Labor Day and a week later, went for an ultrasound and found out we were expecting two,” said Meghan.

Meghan and husband, Josh, already had Hunter, an energetic three-year-old.

Meghan was automatically a high-risk pregnancy because she was carrying twins, so she got genetic testing done early.

A late night phone call from the lab changed their lives forever.

“They said we have results. There is good news and bad news,” said Meghan.

The good news: They were having two healthy baby girls.

The bad news: Meghan had abnormal chromosomes that was later diagnosed as lymphoma.

“It was shock. But I kept saying, 'what do we have to do? Let’s move forward.' I don’t think we ever stopped to be 'woe is me,' ever,” said Meghan.

“The diagnosis of cancer in pregnancies is very rare,” said Dr. Ellie Ragsdale with University Hospitals.

Dr. Ragsdale is both an expert in maternal fetal medicine and Meghan’s OBGYN.

“This case was particularly challenging because of twins, identical twins, and because of a little bit of an older mom. The conversations were tough to have,” said Dr. Ragsdale.

Meghan elected to undergo chemotherapy, which Dr. Ragsdale says posed little risk to the twins.

“It was exhausting. I was on the couch; I couldn’t move, poor dad had to do everything. Plus he had the three-year-old and taking care of me, it was a lot,” said Meghan.

But they got through it.

And at 35 weeks, doctors delivered Piper and Willow: their miracle babies, as the family calls them.

“It was truly crazy, two bundles of joy,” said Joshua.

“Meghan is a friend; she is the sister of one of my partners. Being there for that experience was unmatched,” said Dr. Ragsdale.

The chemo did not remove all of Meghan’s cancer.

Since she gave birth, she has undergone a stem cell transplant.

Meghan is now in the recovery stage of that process.