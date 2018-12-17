× Michael Brantley heading to Houston Astros: reports

CLEVELAND — It looks like Michael Brantley could be heading to Houston.

Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan and MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal both say the Indians outfielder is heading to the Astros.

Passan says Brantley is in agreement with the Astros on a two-year, $32 million deal. Passan tweeted that there is still some work for it to be official, but the terms are in place.

Michael Brantley is in agreement with the Houston Astros on a two-year, $32 million deal, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Straight two-year deal, no options. Still some work for it to be official, but the terms are in place. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2018

Free agent outfielder Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros are nearing a multi-year deal, major league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Brantley has been discussing two-year deals with a vesting third-year option, too, according to sources. @Ken_Rosenthal first reported deal close. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2018

Michael Brantley, headed to #Astros, played in 143 games for the #Indians last season after surgeries on his right shoulder and right ankle limited him to just 11 games in 2016 and 90 in ‘17. Over those three seasons, he had an .860 OPS against RHPs and a .692 OPS vs. LHPs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 18, 2018

In November, it was reported that the Indians were not expected to give Brantley a qualifying offer. This year, Brantley was selected to his third All-Star Game. He started the season on the disabled list, but ended up batting .309 with 17 home runs and 76 RBIs. Brantley missed much of 2016 and 2017 with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Last week, the Indians traded Yonder Alonso to the White Sox. The Tribe also dealt Edwin Encarnacion and Yandy Diaz in a three-team deal for first basemen Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers. Last month, Cleveland’s All-Star catch Yan Gomes was traded to Washington.