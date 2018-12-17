Michael Brantley heading to Houston Astros: reports
CLEVELAND — It looks like Michael Brantley could be heading to Houston.
Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan and MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal both say the Indians outfielder is heading to the Astros.
Passan says Brantley is in agreement with the Astros on a two-year, $32 million deal. Passan tweeted that there is still some work for it to be official, but the terms are in place.
In November, it was reported that the Indians were not expected to give Brantley a qualifying offer. This year, Brantley was selected to his third All-Star Game. He started the season on the disabled list, but ended up batting .309 with 17 home runs and 76 RBIs. Brantley missed much of 2016 and 2017 with shoulder and ankle injuries.
**More on Michael Brantley, here**
Last week, the Indians traded Yonder Alonso to the White Sox. The Tribe also dealt Edwin Encarnacion and Yandy Diaz in a three-team deal for first basemen Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers. Last month, Cleveland’s All-Star catch Yan Gomes was traded to Washington.