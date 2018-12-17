List released of Jesuit priests accused of sexual abuse of a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Roman Catholic Jesuit province serving much of the eastern United States on Monday released the names of Jesuit priests-- some from Northeast Ohio-- who face "credible or established" accusations of sexual abuse of minors dating to 1950.

**See the list of local priests, below**

In a letter, the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus identified five living Jesuits facing offenses that took place in the province and another eight who are dead. The men — part of a Catholic order that includes more than 16,000 men worldwide — served in churches, high schools, colleges and other institutions.

It's the latest in a string of similar disclosures from Jesuit governing bodies. Earlier this month, two other Jesuit provinces that cover nearly half the U.S. released the names of more than 150 priests and other ministry leaders found to have "credible allegations" of sexual abuse made against them.

The letter from the Rev. Robert Hussey, the leader of the Jesuit province headquartered in Maryland, states that most cases date back decades and the most recent incident occurred in 2002. The five still alive are listed as living in supervised housing "on a safety plan." He said in the letter, dated Monday, that the province hopes the disclosure "will contribute to reconciliation and healing."

"We are deeply sorry for the harm we have caused to victims and their families," said Hussey, whose statement was attached to the list of names and accusations.

None of the living named Jesuits are in active ministry in the grouping that extends through South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, West Virginia, southern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

While some of the named Jesuit priests were removed from ministry in the 1990s, others were not removed until well after the U.S. church sex abuse scourge exploded in Boston in 2002. One accused priest, Neil McLaughlin, was not removed from ministry until 2007 despite the fact he is believed to have abused youngsters from his ordination in 1959 until the 1980s, with multiple accusations of abuse from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York and Massachusetts.

Another Jesuit priest, J. Glenn Murray, was only removed from ministry in 2011, decades after he was accused of a single allegation of sex abuse in Baltimore dating from 1981, a few years after his ordination.

David Lorenz, a clergy sex abuse survivor who leads the Maryland chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, said he was glad the Jesuits were putting out a list of abusers so some victims could get some relief and move ahead in their lives. But he stressed that the list was "wholly inadequate," in his view, and the only way to get all the information about church abuse was through subpoenas by independent investigators.

"Unless you force them to open up their records you can't believe that what they're giving you is complete," Lorenz said in a phone interview Monday.

The Jesuits have previously settled lawsuits across the country, including a $166 million settlement involving about 500 abuse claims in Oregon in 2011, one of the largest settlements involving clergy abuse allegations.

The Jesuit president of Maryland's Loyola University, the Rev. Brian F. Linnanne, issued a statement Monday that seven Jesuits on the list were previously affiliated with the institution or with Loyola's Jesuit community. None of the allegations occurred while they were on campus.

"Transparency and openness can reveal weighty truths. We must confront them and address them so we can move forward with optimism, hope, and a conviction that we will never allow such deplorable actions to occur in the future," he wrote.

In an email, the spokesman for the Baltimore Archdiocese said there was hope that the "disclosure will advance the culture of transparency that we have worked hard to create and that it will inspire other potential courageous victim-survivors to come forward."

Catholic bishops adopted widespread reforms in 2002 when clergy abuse became a national crisis for the church in the U.S., including stricter requirements for reporting accusations to law enforcement and a streamlined process for removing clerics.

But a Pennsylvania grand jury this year made very clear that more changes are needed. In a nearly 900-page report released Aug. 14, the grand jury alleged that more than 300 Roman Catholic priests had abused at least 1,000 children over the past seven decades in six Pennsylvania dioceses. It also accused senior church officials of systematically covering up complaints.

*The section, below, contains the names of Jesuits against whom an established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was made and investigated while the Jesuit was living or against whom multiple established allegations were received after his death. While an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond, multiple allegations against a Jesuit may indicate a corroborative pattern of abuse which support the conclusion of established allegations:

Fr. Henry A. Brockman, S.J., St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, 1950s and 1960s, deceased in 1973

Fr. Ignatius M. Burrill, S.J., St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, 1950s, deceased in 1987

Fr. Thomas M. Gannon, S.J., St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, 1961-1966, deceased in 2011

Fr. Gerald B. Garvey, S.J., St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, 1950s, deceased in 1960

Br. Howard J. McDonough, S.J., Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, 1973, dismissed in 1975

Fr. Thomas J. Powers, S.J., St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, 1970s; John Carroll University in University Heights, 1973-1978; Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, 1985-1986, dismissed in 2001

**The section, below, contains the names of Jesuits against whom a single established allegation was received after his death. While any allegation received is investigated to the extent possible, an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond:

Fr. Emmanuel Briffa, S.J., Malta; visiting friends in Canton, Ohio, 1957, dismissed in 1963

Fr. Robert C. Broome, S.J., St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, 1956, deceased in 2000

Fr. Roy A. Drake, S.J., John Carroll University in University Heights, 1980s, deceased in 2008

Fr. Oscar Gumucio, S.J., St. Patrick's Parish and Lincoln Junior High in Cleveland, 1970-1972, dismissed in 1975

**Full list: USA Midwest Province Jesuits with Established Allegation(s) of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

The following is a statement from Saint Ignatius:

"The public release by the USA Midwest Province Office of information about credible allegations of abuse of minors reflects a deeply troubling chapter in the Church. The failures of the Church to protect the children entrusted to its care fill our hearts with outrage, sorrow and shame. Our concern and prayers—first and foremost—are with the victim-survivors. “I extend my deepest apologies to anyone who has been hurt in this way,” said Rev. Raymond P. Guiao, S.J., President of Saint Ignatius High School. “Saint Ignatius High School is deeply saddened and we continue to pray for healing graces for all victims of abuse.” All of the identified Jesuits on the list who were missioned at Saint Ignatius High School were reported to the Province as well as local civil authorities once the school became aware of the accusation. This action is in accordance with established policy and procedures in place at Saint Ignatius High School. Saint Ignatius has taken a number of steps over the years to protect our students from predators. We encourage students to approach any adult at Saint Ignatius – priest, teacher, counselor, campus minister or staff member – to report any behavior that concerns them. Our policy requires any school representative who knows or suspects that a student has been subjected to any abuse to immediately notify the civil authorities. We would immediately notify the parents or legal guardian, offer counseling and pastoral support, and keep the name of the accuser confidential. If the report were credible, we would suspend the accused person from his or her position, and cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. This policy has been in place for over fifteen years and is strictly enforced. The USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, one of five Provinces in the United States, is the sponsoring entity for Saint Ignatius High School."

The following is a statement from John Carroll:

"We are greatly saddened and disturbed by the revelation of more credible allegations of abuse by those entrusted with a sacred duty to protect and care for the individual. Such destructive, abusive behavior is wholly inconsistent with the Catholic Church’s mission. The focus of our concern and prayers is on the survivors and our collective promise of support and prayers for their healing. We deeply regret any abuse that occurred on the University campus in the past. The University does not tolerate any form of sexual harassment, abuse or misconduct. We have had in place for many years strict policies, procedures and protocols that direct us to respond and investigate promptly, to notify appropriate authorities of any criminal allegations, and to provide support to victims. We continually encourage students, faculty, staff and alumni to report sexual misconduct or abuse allegations to the University and, if the incident involves criminal or potentially criminal behavior, then to law enforcement as well. As part of our Minors on Campus Policy, faculty, staff and students who interact with University-sponsored programs complete child protection training. The Province requires mandatory, annual training for all Jesuits, and all clergy must participate in Diocesan VIRTUS training We encourage students to use one of the options to come forward and report sexual and other forms of abuse and, if the incident involves criminal or potentially criminal behavior, then to law enforcement as well. Students can report sexual abuse to our Title IX Office or via our Title IX webpage at sites.jcu.edu/title-ix/. Our Violence Prevention and Action Center, Title IX Office, and Dean of Students Office have implemented programming to help students, faculty and staff recognize and report sexual misconduct. The University Counseling Center, Campus Ministry, and the Violence Prevention and Action Center (VPAC) are available to speak to students who may wish to talk about these or related issues. We share the prayer of the Midwest Jesuit Provincial that the disclosure of these additional names brings much-needed healing and hope to victims, while beginning to rebuild the trust of the People of God in the Church’s ministries and its leadership."