‘He’s my number 1 guy’: Woman’s video of granddad’s reactions to seeing her will melt your heart

SCOTLAND — A video that a woman put together showing her love for her grandfather will absolutely melt your heart.

Jennifer Barclay of Scotland posted the video on Twitter and it’s gone viral with more than 600k likes — and for very good reason.

Barclay said she loves recording her granddad’s reactions to seeing her when she comes to visit him, and the reactions are so sweet.

Barclay wrote, ” My wee Grandad, 87 years young and he’s my no.1 guy I love him with all my heart. And I love recording his reactions when I come to visit. I hope everyone can appreciate the video I’ve made as much as I do xoxo”

When she realized how much everyone loved the video of her grandfather, Robert, she wrote, “My grandad has broken the Internet today!”

**Watch the video, below, to see for yourself**

My wee Grandad, 87 years young and he’s my no.1 guy💕 I love him with all my heart. And I love recording his reactions when I come to visit. I hope everyone can appreciate the video I’ve made as much as I do👴🏻💕xoxo pic.twitter.com/4XK4TEBctQ — Jen (@JenBarclayX) December 14, 2018

The 24-year-old told Good Morning America that she tries to visit him at least once a week. “On a normal visit, we have a cup of tea and a catch up. I just filmed him because I loved his reaction to seeing me,” she said.

Barclay has also created an Instagram account called the.grandad.diaries.