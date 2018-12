EDMONTON, Canada – The band Three Days Grace is sharing a moment from one of their recent concerts that has gone viral.

It’s a video someone took of Karri Carberry signing for her dad.

This is amazing! 🤘https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018

In an interview with Global News, Karri said her dad wasn’t close enough to lip read, so she decided to sign.

She says she never expected the video to have such an impact on people.

The girl who took the video said watching them was “mesmerizing.”