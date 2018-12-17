Cleveland police say missing man found dead in home with blunt force trauma

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a homicide in the 1990 block of Torbenson Drive.

According to a press release, the investigation started with a welfare check on a 67-year-old man who hadn’t been seen for several weeks.

Officers found mail and newspapers piled up in front of the home when they arrived just before 10 a.m. on December 13.

According to Cleveland police, officers found the body of a man decomposing in a bedroom.

The case was initially handled as a dead body report, however, the medical examiner has determined the man died of blunt force trauma.

Cleveland PD’s homicide unit is investigating.