Cleveland Heights police: Teen shot while stealing car in serious condition

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Cleveland Heights police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male.

It happened Sunday around 1:15 p.m. at a gas station on Noble Road.

Police say the teen was stealing a car at the gas station when the vehicle's owner walked outside and saw it happening.

Police say the man fired three shots into the car as it drove away.

At least one of those shots hit the teen.

The teen driver crashed into a car on Noble Road and kept going, according to a Cleveland Heights police press release.

Police say the driver then hit another car.

Three people who were with the teen before the theft drove to the scene of the accident, picked up the teen and drove him to the hospital, according to police.

Those men were detained by officers.

The teen driver is in serious condition.

He faces criminal charges.

The man whose car was stolen surrendered to police and is in the custody of the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

No charges have been filed against anyone except the teen at this time.

